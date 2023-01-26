An instruction was issued not to pronounce the word #Artsakh. Pashinyan said Nagorno Karabakh 19 times

Ani Arakelyan

It is possible that Nikol Pashinyan seems to be doing a very important job by publicizing the monstrous plans of the Azerbaijani authorities to subject Artsakh to ethnic cleansing. It is possible that he thinks that the international community is not informed about what is happening with Artsakh and around Artsakh and his main task, as years ago in the position of editor, is to inform, to present the reality to the world. It is even possible that he thinks that this will somehow curb Azerbaijan’s appetite, showing that we are aware of your plans and will involve the world in the task of thwarting those plans. Even if we go a little further and give force to our imagination and optimism, maybe that awareness will really lead to some results. But one fact, nevertheless, speaks about the fact that these are the steps of the powerless, the poor, the weak. which will not give any results. And you know why?

If only because we yielded in everything and met the aggressor, in everything we went to meet his whim and appetite. And it is not the fact that we signed what they forced us to do, we gave what they wanted from us, but that we obeyed them at the level of words.

When Nikol Pashinyan, in his short speech at the government session, in which he tried to inform the international and his own public about Azerbaijan’s monstrous plans, he uses the term Nagorno Karabakh exactly 19 times and never once dares to say Artsakh, despite the fact that according to the constitution of the second Armenian state, the official name of the state It is Artsakh, he is talking about the fact that this is a lost game from the beginning. He talks about the fact that the RA Prime Minister does not even dare to oppose Azerbaijan and use the word Artsakh just once.

By the way, such an instruction was given to all CP officials and deputies. The day before yesterday, a representative of an apparently independent organization begged our journalist not to suddenly write the word Artsakh in his answers, but to write Nagorno Karabakh.

When and why this term became so fundamental and why Azerbaijan persistently demands that it be called Nagorno Karabakh, not Artsakh, and especially why the RA government submits to that demand, perhaps we should ask them.

But it is obvious that the government, which shows the obedience of a slave even in words, cannot protect the interests of Armenia and Artsakh. It is clear that they have already come to terms with the humiliating role of being the weak henchmen of Azerbaijan and Aliyev and are trying to reconcile an entire nation.

