An employee of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Anna Manukyan has been fired for participating in the Resistance movement

By Haris Hays,

An employee of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was fired for participating in the protests of the “Resistance” movement.

“Dear friends, yesterday was my last working day at the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. 2012 year. I had the honor of working in this unique structure, which has developed Armenia and Artsakh for 30 years. I have worked with wonderful people, made good friends, made a small contribution to the implementation of many large and small projects.

Yesterday, by the order of the director of the foundation, I was fired for participating in the demonstrations of the “Resistance” movement (after working hours). This favorite structure of mine was apolitical until 2018, when these capitulating authorities had not yet begun to destroy everything national.

I will return to my very favorite foundation when there will be no more “temporary guests”! The foundation will always be և will flourish.

My principles are above everything, losing a job is a very small problem when we are in danger of losing our homeland. In my place, to the best of my ability, every day, every minute, I will fight against Turkish citizenship, against a whole enlightened generation in Yerablur, against the horror of keeping the bodies of some of them in sacks for months, handing over 70% of Artsakh, against the one who prepares, against, against the one who hates his own nation, against the horror of the flag of Artsakh. “I ask all patriotic people who love this land and water to join the movement,” dismissed Anna Manukyan wrote on her Facebook page.

If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.