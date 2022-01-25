An attempt is made to divert the public’s attention with a false agenda ․ The President’s Staff

The Office of the President of Armenia has issued a statement on the resignation of President Armen Sargsyan. “With the resignation of the President of the Republic, Armen Sargsyan drew the public’s attention to the real problems and challenges facing the state, describing the situation in the country as a nationwide crisis. Unfortunately, such publications by Hetq are an attempt to divert public attention again with a false agenda.

“Therefore, we reaffirm once again that the assessment of the moment, the main reasons for the president’s resignation, are clearly presented in full in the text of the resignation statement,” the statement reads. Armenian President Armen Sargsyan announced his resignation unexpectedly on Sunday evening, noting that “the president does not have the necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in the current difficult times for the country and the nation.” On Monday, Hetq published an investigation, claiming that Armen Sargsyan resigned after revealing his citizenship of another country.