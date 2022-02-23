An Armenian-Turkish document is being discussed, “Shushi Declaration” which is completely directed against Armenia

“The political majority, without a serious argument, boycotted this project. “It should be clearly stated that the political majority ratifies that document and serves Turkish-Azerbaijani interests,” NA Vice Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters today, adding that the “Shushi Declaration” is completely directed against Armenia. It should be noted that the CP members did not appear at the special session convened by the government, the agenda of which was the condemnation of the Shushi declaration.

Saghatelyan noted that from now on if any of the political majority says that there is no precondition in the Armenian-Turkish relations, it will be an attempt to hypocrisy the people.

The NA Deputy Speaker also expressed conviction that the ruling political force is discussing a document on Armenian-Turkish relations.

“If we are talking only about the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, there would be nothing to negotiate for a long time. If so, let them announce that diplomatic relations are being established between the two countries, ambassadors are being exchanged. This is the protocol. And if the negotiations continue, it means that a document is being discussed. “

Therefore, according to Saghatelyan, these authorities should be removed a day in advance, there is no other option.

According to Ishkhan Saghatelyan, if they wait for his removal during the next elections, there will be no more Armenia.

“We talked about it a lot ․ “We must abort and fail this defeatist agenda, their policy of leading Armenia to a new war and new losses,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

In order to do this, according to him, it is necessary to organize society and form a nationwide movement.