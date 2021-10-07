Amir-Abdollahian: We consider inadmissible Zionist regime provocative movement in our region from Azerbaijan territory

What worries us in the South Caucasus? First, some foreign powers are trying to have an effect on this region to change its borders, close its border crossings, or relocate them, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with Russia 24 television.

“At the same time, we note the presence of terrorists who appeared there during the Karabakh war last year. We say this without questioning the territorial integrity of our neighbors in any way. In talks with us, Baku officials have promised to take steps to rid the region of terrorists. I should also mention the provocative movement of the Zionist regime in our region from the territory of Azerbaijan; we consider it inadmissible. We must resolve all this on the basis of friendship and good neighborliness,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Touching upon the “3 + 3” collaboration format, the Iranian FM reminded that there are various formats of collaboration, the aforesaid appeared at the beginning of the Karabakh conflict, and there is also an “Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia” platform.

“They all serve for dialogue. We believe that new excessive demands only complicate the situation in the South Caucasus region,” he added.

Referring to the currently tense relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed a conviction that the two parties need to make efforts to ease this tension.

“We consider some harsh statements to be unconstructive. And we believe that if we approach the situation sensibly, we will be able to develop avenues—on the basis of international law—to resolve the problems between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The most important thing is the non-intervention of foreign forces, the absence of Israel and terrorists in the region,” the Iranian FM concluded.