American Parts on Turkish Bayraktar Drones: U.S. Congressmen Urge Biden Administration to Examine the Evidence

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, a main factor in Azerbaijan’s victory in last year’s Artsakh war, mainly use components manufactured outside Turkey, including many American parts

According to Hetq, at least six key parts manufactured by American companies are used on Turkish UAVs.

Hetq has previously written about the Canadian, Austrian, British, French and German parts used on the Bayraktar TB2. The Turkish drones use a Canadian-made surveillance and targeting system (supplied by L3Harris WESCAM), as well as a radio transmitter and amplifier (Microhard Systems Inc.).

The Austrian company BRP-Rotax is the manufacturer of this Turkish drone engine, and the British company Andair has delivered fuel pumps.

Another British company, EDO MBM Technology Limited, has supplied bomb rack units for Turkish drones with high-precision bombs. Note that EDO MBM Technology, owned by EDO (UK) Limited, is owned by L3Harris Technologies of the United States, which is also the parent company of L3Harris WESCAM of Canada.

French BERINGER AERO supplies drone brake fluid canisters (tanks) to Turkey, and ASB sells thermal batteries used drone-launched MAM-L and MAM-S high-precision bombs.

The Turkish drone uses a German radar altimeter (manufacturer: s.m.s., smart microwave sensors) and a fuel filter (Hengst)

Legally registered in Switzerland, but with American roots, Garmin is the manufacturer of the GNC 255 navigation radio (Nav/Comm) used on the Bayraktar TB2. Such radios not only provide communication, for example, between the aircraft crew and ground services, but also help to pinpoint the aircraft.

