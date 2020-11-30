Ambassador Pyatt rejects reports that Greece will not acquire F-35 fighter jets

US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt said in an announcement today that his country welcomes Greece’s decision to purchase the fifth generation F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Pyatt emphasized that this was supposed in Washington “at the highest levels.”

“We have signaled our support for procurement and are working closely together on a future acquisition program, which would enhance Greece’s defense capabilities, ensure interoperability with US Armed Forces and improve regional stability,” said the ambassador.

Although some in Greek media claimed that the US was reversing its decision in procuring the F-35 fighter jet, the American ambassador ensured that these reports “are false and misrepresentations of US policy.”

“We take great pride in our defense and security partnership with Greece and work daily to advance that from strength to strength, including through Greece’s future acquisition of the F-35,” Pyatt said.

The American ambassador explained that procuring the fighter jets is a “multi-year process that would naturally build upon the successes realized in Greece’s F-16 Viper upgrade program.”

In a letter of request earlier this month, Theodoros Lagios, General Director of the Armaments and Investment Department of the Greek Ministry of Defense, stated the importance of Greece acquiring the U.S.-made jets.

“It is important for Greece to receive the first F-35s in 2021. We request you to examine our request urgently,” Lagios said.