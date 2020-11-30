AMBASSADOR BAIBOURTIAN AND PERMANENT & nbsp; REPRESENTATIVE OF ARTSAKH ROBERT AVETISYAN MET WITH GREG KRIKORIAN OF & nbsp; THE “HYE HOPES” INITIATIVE

GLENDALE – On November 24, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States Robert Avetisyan met with Greg Krikorian, member of the Board of Education of the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) and the founder of Hye Hopes initiative.The meeting was held at the Consulate General in Glendale. The interlocutors discussed the details of the newly developed Hye Hopes initiative, the concept of which was previously discussed with Ambassador Baibourtian. This initiative is aimed at providing essential educational resources and services for displaced youth from Artsakh due to the recent aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey.In the framework of the initiative, it is envisaged to provide Artsakh youth with means for distance learning, including mobile classrooms that are equipped with necessary technology and equipment. The hybrid classes based on online and in-class teaching will focus on grades 6th-12th.Ambassador Baibourtian welcomed the initiative and expressed the Consulate General’s support for its implementation.

“After a hard and difficult war, such an initiative is going to be of great help for the families who took refuge and shelter in Armenia, as well as for families who returned to Artsakh and who need the help and support of the Armenians worldwide. Such a project creates a possibility of providing California style education to the Armenian youth of Artsakh” said Ambassador Baibourtian.

“We can’t go back and change history, but we can start to make things better today. Hope is stronger than fear and HYE Hopes is committed to providing essential educational resources for our Artsakh children by building educational bridges and programs to support our youth’s future” said Greg Krikorian.The first phase of the initiative will commence in January of 2021 in Kapan and in other cities of Syunik. The next phase of the project will be extended to Artsakh.



ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍ ԴԵՍՊԱՆ ԱՐՄԵՆ ԲԱՅԲՈՒՐԴՅԱՆԸ ԵՎ ԱՐՑԱԽԻ ՄՇՏԱԿԱՆ ՆԵՐԿԱՅԱՑՈՒՑԻՉ ՌՈԲԵՐՏ ԱՎԵՏԻՍՅԱՆԸ ՀԱՆԴԻՊԵԼ ԵՆ HYE HOPES ԾՐԱԳՐԻ ՆԱԽԱՁԵՌՆՈՂ ԳՐԵԳ ԳՐԻԳՈՐՅԱՆԻ ՀԵՏԳԼԵՆԴԵՅԼ-

Նոյեմբերի 24-ին Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը և ԱՄՆ-ում Արցախի Հանրապետության մշտական ներկայացուցիչ Ռոբերտ Ավետիսյանը հանդիպել են Գլենդեյլի կրթական միացյալ շրջանի (GUSD) Ուսումնական խորհրդի անդամ և Hye Hopes նախագծի հեղինակ Գրեգ Գրիգորյանի հետ։ ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսությում կայացած հանդիպմանը քննարկվել են նոր մշակված Hye Hopes նախագծի մանրամասները, որի գաղափարը Գ․Գրիգորյանը Բայբուրդյանի հետ քննարկել էր նախապես։ Նախագծի նպատակն է աջակցել Արցախի դպրոցականների կրթությանը՝ կազմակերպելով հեռավար և դասարանային լիարժեք ուսուցման գործընթաց՝ անհրաժեշտ սարքավորումներով՝ ներառյալ ժամանակակից տեխնիկայով կահավորված շարժական դասարանները։Դեսպան Բայբուրդյանը, ողջունելով նախաձեռնությունը, գլխավոր հյուպատոսության աջակցությունը հայտնեց նախագծի իրականացման գործին։ «Ծանր պատերազմից հետո այսպիսի նախաձեռնությունները կարևոր օժանդակություն կլինեն Հայաստանում ապաստանած, ինչպես նաև Արցախ վերադարձած ընտանիքների համար, որոնք այսօր համայն հայության օգնության ու աջակցության կարիքն ունեն։ Նման ծրագրերը նաև հնարավորություն կստեղծեն կալիֆորնիական չափանիշներին համապատասխան կրթություն ապահովել արցախահայ դպրոցականների համար», նշեց Ա․ Բայբուրդյանը։«Մենք չենք կարող փոխել պատմությունը, բայց կարող ենք ճանապարհ հարթել ապագայի համար։ Hye Hopes նախագիծն անհրաժեշտ կրթական միջոցներ է նախատեսում ապահովել Արցախի և Հայաստանի երեխաների հեռավար կրթությունն ապահովելու համար», ասաց Գրիգորյանը։Նախատեսվում է նախագծի առաջին փուլի մեկնարկը տալ 2021 թվականի հունվարին Գլենդեյլի <<քույր քաղաք>> Կապանում և Սյունիքի այլ քաղաքներում։ Ծրագրի հաջորդ փուլը կիրականացվի Արցախում։