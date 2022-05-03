All the police who committed illegalities have been identified: Artur Ghazinyan

The illegal actions of the police officers and the use of harsh force discredit the whole law enforcement system, Artur Ghazinyan, a member of the Resistance movement and a member of the Armenia faction, said at a press conference on France Square on May 2.

Politically, the MP describes the behavior of the police as “an attempt by the ruling regime to turn the police into a group of mercenaries who will attack anyone who opposes the government.” The deputy singled out, especially those wearing black uniforms, “people of unknown origin.” and some red berets. The MP stated that all the police officers who committed illegal acts have been identified and they will pursue to punish them with the full force of the law. Artur Ghazinyan considers the arrest of Gerasim Vardanyan and the mediation of the preliminary investigation body submitted to the NSS to detain him obviously illegal. According to the speaker, this is a politically motivated arrest, an attempt to hinder the struggle, as he is one of the most active people. Such cases, however, will not restrain the opposition.



