All possible obstacles are removed in the process of donating Syunik to the enemy

Ashot Minasyan, Ashot Iron Defense Council, was established. There are 19 people in the council, among whom are mainly political, public, and cultural figures.

Major-General of Justice Tatul Petrosyan was elected chairman of the council. The coordinators of the council are literary critic Serzh Srapionyan and cultural figure Samvel Haroyan.

“The accusation against Minasyan of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition is false. When the commander is a victim of political persecution, then he is a political prisoner. Alas, the RA authorities are in fact carrying out the political order of our age-old enemy, that is, to isolate the heroes who created the Artsakh victory. “It is clear that the ultimate goal is to eliminate all possible obstacles in the process of donating Syunik to the enemy,” said Tatul Petrosyan, who read a statement from the council, calling on organizations concerned with Armenia’s security and individuals to support Minasyan.

It should be noted that Minasyan’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan informed that he had mediated to the RA Prosecutor General to change the detention applied to the commander of the Sisak detachment with a personal guarantee.