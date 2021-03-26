All former presidents of Armenia, Karabakh meet

A meeting took place Thursday between the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, and Bako Sahakyan. Arman Musinyan, the spokesman of First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

A number of issues related to the situation on the ground in Artsakh and possible future developments in the post-war period were discussed during the meeting, he added.

In response to media inquiries, the Office of the Third President of the Republic of Armenia confirms the fact of a meeting held between the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on March 25. The office of the third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday noted about this on Facebook.

“The priorities stemming from issues of vital importance to Artsakh and Armenia made it imperative to hold regular discussions in that format during the last Artsakh war and in the post-war period,” the statement added.