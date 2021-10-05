Aliyev’s position shattered locally and internationally – Vardan Voskanyan

Expert in Iran Vardan Voskanyan commented on the recent developments in the Iranian-Azerbaijani relations.

“The Baku dictator often boasts of improved relations with Iran in the context of his ‘excellent’ foreign policy. Over the past several days, the escalation of Tehran-Baku relations reached an historic point and is close to pass the point of no return. Consequently, we can record that all achievements of that excellent policy in Iranian direction have turned into null and void at present,” Voskanyan wrote on his Facebook, adding: “If we add to this the new international blow to the Baku dictator following the recent corruption revelations, then the position of this incessantly swaggering person is shattered both on the international arena and in own country.”