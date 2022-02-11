Aliyev: Zangezur corridor is not only for railways, roads, and air transport

Appetite comes with food – this is how we can characterize the behavior of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his more or less aggressive statements.

In an interview with the Azerbaijani state news agency AZERTAG, Aliyev announced his intention to build a transmission line through Armenia. “We have energy links with all four neighboring countries, and now we are working on a new project. Now we are planning to build a new line through the Zangezur corridor from Azerbaijan to the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic and from there to Turkey and Iran,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements, despite all the drama of what is happening, are reminding of the famous satirical number about rabbits. “As I have previously stated, Zangezur corridor is not only for railways, roads, and air transport”, Ilham Aliyev said.

In his opinion, the Zangezur corridor will play a role in the export of energy resources. ” We will have a new line to supply electricity to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an inseparable part of Azerbaijan, and from there to foreign markets, and then to Europe after Turkey. “One line passes through Georgia and Turkey, the second line should pass there (Zengezur Corridor). We are working on this. Our increasing exports will increase our geopolitical importance and bring us additional foreign currency. We will earn money not only from oil and natural gas, but also from electricity, and our country will be more will live prosperously,” Aliyev said.

The official Yerevan has repeatedly reiterated that there can be no corridors; the opening of communications implies national jurisdiction.