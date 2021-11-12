Aliyev Yerevan must give up territorial claims.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali has expressed hope that Armenia will renounce “Turkey’s territorial ambitions towards Azerbaijan.”

“Armenia will sooner or later realize that territorial ambitions do not bring benefit or dignity to any country. “I hope that Armenia will renounce its territorial ambitions towards Turkey and Azerbaijan, and if not, it will worsen the situation,”

Ali said, speaking at the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Istanbul. Ali also said that Azerbaijan is doing everything to strengthen the Turkic world. In particular, he reminded that in the 1920s, when “Azerbaijani territories passed to Armenia”, thus “the Turkic world was divided.”