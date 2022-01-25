Aliyev tells The reality of the Zangezur corridor. Yet another Pashinyan covert Duplicity exposed, Video

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received—in a video format—a delegation led by Rostam Ghasemi, Minister of Road and Urban Development of Iran, and co-chair of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, AzerTac reports.

The Azerbaijani leader announced, “new wonderful opportunities” that have emerged after the Nagorno-Karabakh war in the fall of 2020.

“After the war, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have expanded even more. A very promising 3+3 cooperation platform has been created to develop regional cooperation. (…).

At the same time, I am sure that in the near future Iranian companies will start working actively in the liberated territories. (…). Yesterday you got acquainted also with the work being carried out in the direction of creating the Zangazur [(Zangezur)].

Roads and railways are being built successfully. We receive positive news. Armenia, in its turn, plans to start the [respective] work. In other words, I hope that the post-war period will open new opportunities for the whole region,” Aliyev said, in particular.

