Aliyev recalls Azerbaijani ambassadors to Georgia and Serbia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ordered the release of Eldar Hasanov from the post of the country’s ambassador to Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Azerbaijani media reported.

Eldar Hasanov was detained by the special services of Azerbaijan on suspicion of embezzling budget funds on a large scale.

The State Security Service (SSS) notes that these violations in the ambassador’s activities were revealed during the audit of the financial and economic activities of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Besides, President Ilham Aliyev recalled Dursun Hasanov, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia, and appointed Faik Guliyev as the new ambassador.

Guliyev has been relieved of his post as deputy head of the state committee for work with diaspora, the media write.