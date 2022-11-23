Alison in the protest against CSTO. “I’m with fools”

American-Armenian Alison Tahmizyan Meus was today in Freedom Square, where the protest against CSTO, Russia and Vladimir Putin was held. But Alison came there not to join the protest, but to express her disagreement with the statements made during the action.

“If not the Russians, then the Turks will come to Armenia, Artsakh, if not the CSTO, then NATO, and NATO means Turkey. Everything is so simple. I went there with a special message. I don’t know if they understood me, my message, or not,” Alison told Panorama.am. While he stood on the stage with a banner reading “I’m with fools”, part of the crowd applauded the performers. He was standing on the stairs next to a boy who was holding a poster with the inscription “CSTO Kills Our Soldiers”.