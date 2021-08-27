Ali and Nikol’s agreements will remain as a memory of their personal relations. Ishkhan Saghatelyan

After violating the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem unleashed another crime against the Armenian people, closing the vital roads, creating a humanitarian crisis in the south of Armenia. The representative of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia, NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“The defeatist policy of the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, the desire to establish peace in the region, but in fact to go for a new capitulation, as well as the one-sided propaganda of peace, have put us on the threshold of another tragedy.

The executive branch, together with its leader, continues not to understand that the establishment of regional peace presupposes mutual will and desire, which is completely absent on the Azerbaijani side.

In the context of Azerbaijan’s territorial claims to the Republic of Armenia, the person officially called to defend Armenia’s interests shamefully calls the Armenian territories of Syunik by Azerbaijani names, paying tribute to Ali’s cynical demands.

Dear compatriots, as we claimed in the previous months, our country is in danger, the crisis is not over.

It is a fact that the current government has neither the desire nor, moreover, the ability to unite our society, to protect our people and statehood.

The enemy is becoming more and more arrogant, trying to achieve the complete dismantling of the security system of our state, the conquest of a possible part of the territory and ethnic cleansing. In these conditions, the current government announces positive signals from Turkey. In fact, this was the government’s perception of Turkish-Azerbaijani volitional steps and actions.

Dear people, the imperative to unite, to save our country and statehood from the danger of destruction is a vital necessity.

“We warn Ali again that the Armenian people have not tolerated or will not tolerate this one capitulation, and his” Nikol “agreements will remain as a reminder of their personal relations,” Saghatelyan wrote.