Alert: Three major U.S. airports will screen passengers from a city in China where a mysterious respiratory virus has sickened dozens.

Airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles will begin screening passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, for infection with a mysterious respiratory virus that has killed two people and sickened at least 45 overseas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.

The first of those flights is scheduled to arrive at New York’s JFK airport late Friday night. The only other airport in the U.S. with direct flights from Wuhan is San Francisco International Airport, with a flight scheduled to arrive Saturday morning.

Officials will also look for ill passengers from connecting flights from Wuhan at Los Angeles’s LAX airport.