Alert: Strasbourg Çavuşoğlu and Pashinyan hand in Hand Fighting Against Diaspora Armenian

ALERT 🇦🇲 Yesterday October 9, the Turkish MAE Mr. Çavuşoğlu came to Strasbourg where he called on the Turkish diaspora in France to “oppose” the #Armenian diaspora on the pretext that it is hostile to the normalization of relations Turkey -Armenia. “To oppose”? How? By force?

PAPAZIAN

This statement by the Turkish minister is a pronounced threat to French soil! I call on the French authorities to react publicly and to protect the leaders of the community of French people of Armenian origin. Turkish leaders have always followed through on their threats.

