Alen Simonyan wants to replace the ally Russia with enemy Turkey so that Turkey and Azerbaijan will defend and Protect Armenia.

When Alen Simonyan says in Moscow that we have other security solutions,

he actually says that we have guarantees from the West, that Turkey is no longer a threat to us, and you can not protect us from Turkey. He says: we are changing the places of enemy and friend, Turkey is now our friend and ally, and Russia is a threat and enemy. But, as we said, it is not only Armenia that decides where to be and whom it considers a friend or a threat. Ukraine also decided to change its geopolitical orientation and become a member of NATO. Russia did not agree to it, the consequences of which we see in the form of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Is Armenia ready for this, because the probability of this is not so small?