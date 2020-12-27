Albanians increase attacks against Kosovo’s Serbs

by PAUL ANTONOPOULOS,

Albanian provocateurs on December 24 at around 10 pm, burnt down the barn of the Jovanović family in the village of Mogila in the Serbian province of Kosovo, and also broke into the family house.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but material damage was caused, Alos reported.

There was no one in the house when the fire broke out as the head of the family, Blagoje Jovanović (73), passed away recently, and his wife Ljubinka (70) traveled to her son in Smederevo.

The Office for Kosovo and Metohija will help the family to repair the damage.

This is the second incident in Vitina municipality in just a few days.

On Tuesday, the Mladen Markovic elementary school in Vitina had its windows broken with stones and Albanian perpetrators tried to break down the front door.