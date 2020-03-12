Aircompany Armenia suspends most flights until April 16 amid coronavirus outbreak

The Aircompany Armenia is suspending most of its flights until April 16 due to the growing coronavirus outbreak, which has led to mass return of a number of tickets, the company’s Deputy Director Gevorg Khachatryan said on Twitter.

“More than 1,500 air tickets have been returned so far,” he wrote, adding all tickets have been refunded or changed free of charge.

“The safety of flight crews and passengers is of primary importance to the Aircompany Armenia, despite significant financial losses,” Khachatryan tweeted.

All flights on Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan route will be suspended until April 16, while the Yerevan-Tel-Aviv flights will be suspended until April 8, he said.