Подразделения ПВО ВС РА сбили в воздушном пространстве РА два БПЛА противника.
Shushan Stepanyan about an hour ago
ՀՀ օդային տարածքում ՀՀ ԶՈՒ ՀՕՊ ստորաբաժանումները խոցել են հակառակորդի երկու ԱԹՍ։
Подразделения ПВО ВС РА сбили в воздушном пространстве РА два БПЛА противника.
Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia shot down two enemy UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia.
