Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia shot down two enemy UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia

Подразделения ПВО ВС РА сбили в воздушном пространстве РА два БПЛА противника. Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia shot down two enemy UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia.

Shushan Stepanyan about an hour ago

ՀՀ օդային տարածքում ՀՀ ԶՈՒ ՀՕՊ ստորաբաժանումները խոցել են հակառակորդի երկու ԱԹՍ։

Подразделения ПВО ВС РА сбили в воздушном пространстве РА два БПЛА противника.

Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia shot down two enemy UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia.

