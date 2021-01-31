Ahmad Kazemi: Delicate diplomatic tour of a turning point in Iranian Caucasian diplomacy: no Pan-Turkism, Moghari corridor

۶The 6-way mechanism of the regions of Iran is based on the 3 + 3 cooperation model: The ambiguities and objections of the Karabakh agreement must be resolved: قر The legal status of Karabakh is not specified, there is a possibility of conflict: Baku should not set a ceiling for economic cooperation with Iran: ➖

The presence of Takfiri forces is not commensurate with the cultural, religious and historical context of the Caucasus: 📌Communication corridors and transit lines are created to facilitate economic relations, but these corridors should not be selective and based on political motives. Baku’s insistence on the Muqari corridor in southern Armenia creates the illusion that their goal is political, with the intention of severing or weakening Armenia’s ties with Iran and implementing the imaginary line of Pan-Turkism. The reductionist view of some countries to remove Iran from the Caucasus is doomed to failure, and the cost of this process is mainly borne by the Caucasus countries and the designers of such an approach. Such unilateral approaches in the last three decades have not brought peace and stability to the region and have only politicized economic plans and increased costs. گرIf some countries continue to pursue unilateralism, Iran has more tools to exert influence due to its long borders with countries in the region, historical, cultural, civilizational,

religious commonalities, and geopolitical advantages. Other countries are well aware of this, so the view based on unilateralism must change, because if there is no change, the Caucasus conflict will continue and lasting peace will not be established. Takfiri forces have not yet left the region, and Iran is pushing for the withdrawal of these forces because their presence means that tensions are being pursued in the region. “If Baku really has only economic and transit concerns to connect to Nakhchivan and Turkey to connect to the Republic of Azerbaijan and Russia, it can use routes other than the Moghari corridor,” he said.

In this regard, we can refer to the railway line in Armavir, Armenia, near the Turkish border, to Ayvan in northern Armenia, and from there to Kazakh in the north of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and finally to Georgia and Russia. In order to connect Nakhchivan and Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan can also use the Aqdam and Khankandi route (center of Karabakh) to Yerevan and from there to Nakhchivan and Turkey, in addition to the Iranian route, which it has been using for free for three decades. The use of these corridors reduces the possibility of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan pursuing political intentions in the framework of the American plan of Guil and greed for the south of Armenia.