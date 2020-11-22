AGBU: As Azerbaijan takes control of historically Armenian lands, we must work to avoid their campaign to ethnically cleanse the region of its history.

ARMENIAN HERITAGE IS WORLD HISTORY

From ancient churches and sacred monasteries to commanding sculptures, intricate stone carvings, and precious reliquaries, Armenian cultural sites have a special place in world civilization. Unfortunately, these monuments to artistic, architectural and engineering achievement are in imminent risk of destruction, as they fall under the custodial authority of Azerbaijan with the backing of its ally Turkey.

A TRACK RECORD OF DESTRUCTION

Over the decades, Azerbaijan and Turkey have consistently devalued and disrespected, if not shown contempt for minority cultures by neglecting, defacing or misappropriating their structures, artifacts and artistic treasures. Often, they will go so far as to erase all traces of indigenous cultures so as to claim historical rights to lands they conquered or that fell into their hands through redrawing of maps after wars or revolutions. Here are curated articles and videos that document such assaults on Armenian culture at the hands of the Azeri government and individuals.





As both countries have a well-documented history of cultural nihilism and denial, it is all the more urgent to raise the alarm to the international community about the endangered Armenian cultural sites of Artsakh. The time is now to reach out to the appropriate international organizations, government representatives, and cultural institutions to urge them to act immediately to protect these cultural treasures before it’s too late.



The information on this page is a good place to start. You’ll find tools and resources for personal or group activism as well as a wealth of historic references, news articles, social media strategies, and tips for outreach and action.

Source: https://agbu.org/heritagesites/