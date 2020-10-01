After the shelling of the peaceful settlements of Artsakh by Azerbaijan. The Defense Army published photos

The Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic has published photos showing the shelling of the peaceful settlements of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

As reports “Armenpress”, the photos were published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic.

On October 1, 11 civilians were killed and 11 others were wounded in a siege by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the city of Martuni. Four of the injured are journalists, two of them are journalists of the French “Le Monde” newspaper: Yaghobzaden Rafael Charles, Alan Cavall, 24news journalist Szak Vardumyan and “Armenia” TV cameraman Aram Grigoryan.

In total, the number of victims of the Azerbaijani armed forces targeting peaceful settlements has reached 11.