“After the change of power in Armenia and experienced staff cleansing, the state administration in Armenia has been filled with inexperienced people,”

“After the change of power in Armenia and the staff cleansing, the state administration in Armenia has been filled with inexperienced people,” opposition lawmaker Gegham Manukyan stated during a protest outside the Supreme Judicial Council on Friday.

The participants demand the Council stop lawlessness in the country amid political persecutions launched against the number of heads of communities who claimed victories during the recent local elections.

Manukyan stressed that the policy adopted by authorities is not aimed at attracting young and prospective specialists to work at the public service but occupying the state institutes by proponents of the current authorities of Armenia.

The lawmaker referred to constant legislative changes which are often adapted to the ongoing needs of the ruling force, thus turning the state administration into a field of experiments. He stressed public keeps exercising pressure on members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

“The aim of this protest action is to uphold the law not to make the judges serve certain people,” Manukyan stated, adding their actions would continue.