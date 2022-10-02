After public pressure on Pashinyan, he finally will submit Applications to international courts in connection with the shooting of Armenian POWs

The office of Armenia’s representative for international legal affairs will tomorrow send statements to international courts regarding the video recording of the shooting of Armenian prisoners, Hasmik Samvelyan, press secretary of Armenia’s representative for international legal affairs, referring to the video distributed on Telegram channels, in which Azerbaijani soldiers are brutally shooting Armenian prisoners.

“Now we are studying the footage, working with other partner structures, tomorrow morning we will send a statement to the European Court and the International Court of Justice,” she said.

The video in which Azerbaijani servicemen shoot unarmed Armenian soldiers is spreading in Telegram channels. Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, commented on the video and wrote in his microblog on Twitter, “If this video is proven to be authentic then this is a war crime that needs to be investigated and the perpetrators punished.”

The Armenian Defense Ministry in its turn stated in regard to the video that at the moment it cannot give any specific information about the place and time, now the relevant bodies are studying the video, but there is no doubt about the authenticity of the video and it is a handwriting characteristic of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.