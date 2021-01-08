After multiple deaths and a mob riot, Donald Trump finally admitted his presidency is ending

After weeks of lies and bullshit, President Donald Trump has admitted for the first time that there will be a new administration on January 20th — but only after his supporters staged a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

In a video posted to Twitter — where else? — Trump said, “a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power.”

The video happened to be the first tweet from the president’s account after it was locked for 12 hours by Twitter following the mob riots.

The bloody riot came as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, and left several people and one police officer dead. The mob set off towards the Capitol following a Trump rally in which he urged his supporters to show force.

Federal investigators may investigate Trump for his role in the storming of the Capitol.

👉 The pro-Trump activists who helped plan the insurrection feel betrayed by the president. “For weeks people were saying how ready they were to fight. The moment it happens everyone starts pearl clutching,” one popular post said.