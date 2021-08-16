Afghans scale walls, rush tarmac in frenzy to flee as Kabul wakes to Taliban takeover

In one video, crowds of people can be seen surrounding passenger jets and attempting to break into a corridor linking the terminal to a plane.

By Saphora Smith and Matteo Moschella,

Desperate Afghans surrounded passenger jets and attempted to force themselves onto a plane in Kabul’s airport overnight as panic spread after the Taliban took control of the capital 20 years after being toppled by U.S. forces.

One video shows a U.S. military aircraft attempting to take flight as dozens of Afghans sprint along side it in an apparent attempt to stop it taking off without them. Some even climb aboard, clinging to the outside as the aircraft gains speed.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the airport, separated by a row of barbed wire the United States rushed to evacuate American diplomats from the country. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said late Sunday that all embassy personnel had been safely evacuated to premises at the airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. military.

While the U.S. made for the exits, neighboring countries and American rivals China and Russia looked set to try and capitalize on the chaos of the U.S. disorderly exit from the country.

China has said it is willing to forge “friendly relations” with the militants. On Sunday, Russia said that it was not planning on evacuating its embassy in Kabul and would “now be talking” to the Taliban political office in Doha.

Afghan television channels were only putting out pro-Taliban reports, and there were rumors that the internet might shut down at any moment, a resident who did not want to be named for fear of being targeted by the Taliban told NBC News via WhatsApp. Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was on every network, she added.

In one video shared online, crowds of people can be seen surrounding passenger jets and attempting to break into a corridor linking the terminal to a plane, hanging off the edges not willing to give up. The chaos on the ground means it’s likely impossible, or very difficult, for a pilot to take off.

Reuters reported that five people were killed in the chaos at the airport, citing witnesses. NBC News could not immediately independently verify the reporting.

Afghans say the Americans are only focused on evacuating their citizens, leaving them to find out what life under the Taliban is like in 2021. Their elected leader has left them too. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday as the insurgents entered the capital.

In the rest of the city, people said an eerie calm had taken over the streets after the storm that saw the militants take the crown jewel of Afghan cities. Most shops were closed, fewer people were out on the street compared to Sunday and overhead a frenzy of aviation activity could be heard, residents said.

Many Afghanis are concerned that the militants will now reimpose their brutal and austere rule over Afghanistan, that saw women’s rights all but eliminated and minorities persecuted.