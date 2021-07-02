Adam Schiff: We have been able to secure more than $52 million in funding for Armenia and Artsakh

US Congressman Adam Schiff reports that the co-chairs of the House Armenian Caucus have secured more than $52 million in funding for Armenia and Artsakh in the recently introduced House Foreign Affairs spending bill. “This robust investment will support democratic, economic, and energy reforms in Armenia and provide urgent humanitarian relief in Artsakh.But our work is far from done. We must continue to push the Biden administration to take every possible diplomatic action to end Azerbaijani aggression and secure immediate release of all Armenian detainees and prisoners of war, some of whom have been tortured in violation of international human rights conventions,” the Congressman wrote on Facebook, adding, they must also continue to push President Biden to withhold U.S. assistance from the Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan, which continues to commit grave human rights abuses and threaten the independence of Armenia.

“I will always stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh. Always,” Schiff added.