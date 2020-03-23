Activities of cafes and restaurants to be suspended. Pashinyan presented the new toughening

Due to measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Armenia, cafes, restaurants, some construction work and a number of businesses will be suspended for a week from March 24. As reports “Armenpress” the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this on his Facebook page.

“We need to impose some stricter restrictions and approach the barriers more strictly. All types of restaurants and cafes will be banned from tomorrow, except for shipping services. Some construction work will be stopped. It will also stop the activities of the textile manufacturing enterprises and a number of branches of the light industry, ”Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister noted that food production will continue, grocery stores will operate on a regular basis, and the Paretatun will publish a list of permitted activities.

Nikol Pashinyan urged citizens to restrict their movement as much as possible and leave the house only in case of urgent need.

The Government of Armenia has declared a state of emergency in Armenia. The State of Emergency operates throughout the Republic of Armenia from March 16, 2020, from 6:30 pm to April 14, 2020, at 5 pm.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is 235. The first case was registered on March 1. The citizen came to Armenia from Iran. He has recovered and has been discharged. On March 21, the second case of recovery was recorded. One of the first cases of coronavirus spread was recorded in Echmiadzin and the other in Shengavit – in the workshop. In both cases, the infected person came from Italy.