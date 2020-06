Historian Hamlet Gevorgyan, one of the most active participants in the popular movement of 1988-1990, has died of COVID-19.

Armenian public figure and human rights activist Vardan Harutyunyan informed about this on his Facebook page.

“The scope of his [Gevorgyan] [historical] interest primarily included the Armenian liberation struggle of the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” Harutyunyan added, in particular.