According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 16 victims and more than 100 wounded Նախնական տվյալներով հայկական կողմը ունի 16 զոհ և հարյուրից ավելի վիրավոր

According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 16 victims and more than 100 wounded. As reported by “Armenpress”, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Arthur Sargsyan stated this.

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan fired rockets and artillery at the battle lines of the Artsakh Republic, at the places of permanent deployment of military units, as well as at the settlements, the capital Stepanakert, using air force, including strike ATS,” Sargsyan added.

Early in the morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The population was called to take refuge. Stepanakert stated that the answer will be proportionate, “the entire responsibility for the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, personally Ilham Ali.” The Armenian side attacked the enemy helicopters and ATS. Fighting continues along the entire line of contact. The Defense Army stops the enemy’s actions with strong blows. There are victims and wounded among the civilian population of Artsakh. A state of war has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh ահ mobilization.