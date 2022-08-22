Abraham Gasparyan, Backing Edgar Ghazaryan adoption of the Declaration of Independence on August 23 by Removing Pashinyan

Edgar Ghazaryan-ին ճանաչում եմ վաղուց: Պարկեշտ, ազնիվ ու ազնվական մարդ, ճշտախոս, մեծ ինտելեկտի ու փորձի տեր, ազգային ու պետական պատկառելի կենսագրություն ունեցող հայ: Էդգարի՝ օգոստոսի 23-ին հրավիրած՝ Անկախության հռչակագրի ընդունմանը նվիրված քաղաքական ակցիային ու հավաքին ես նույնպես մասնակցելու եմ՝ ընտանիքիս հետ միասին: Էդգարի ու իմ երեխաների պատկերացրած Հայաստանը նույնն են, ինչ բոլորինս՝ ազատ, անկախ, ինքնիշխան, անվտանգ ու բարեկեցիկ պետություն: Հորդորում եմ իմ ընկերներին նույնպես մասնակցել: Պի՛նդ եղեք:

I have known Edgar Ghazaryan for a long time. A decent, honest and honest person, honest, accurate, with great intellect and experience, Armenian with a national and state biography. Edgar invited to a political rally dedicated to the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on August 23 I will also participate in this meeting with my family. The Armenia imagined by Edgar and my children are the same, what for all of us a free, independent, sovereign, safe and prosperous state.I encourage my friends to attend too.Hold on tight to the max!