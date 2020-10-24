About 90,000 Residents of Artsakh Fled Their Homes due to the War

According to preliminary estimates of the Office of the Artsakh Human Rights Defender about 90,000 civilians of Artsakh have fled their communities due to Azerbaijani deliberate and indiscriminate attacks and continuous threats.

It means 60% of the entire population of the Republic, including those left for both other communities of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia.

“The international community must make all the efforts to urgently stop the Azerbaijani atrocities and help those people to return their homes”.-declares HRD.