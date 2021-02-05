A youth painting contest entitled “Our Neighbor Iran” was held in Yerevan. A youth painting contest entitled “Our Neighbor Iran” was held in Yerevan

The award ceremony of the painting competition entitled “Our Neighbor Iran” took place on February 5 at the Khnko Aper National Children’s Library. 12-15-year-old students of Persian-language schools in the city of Yerevan, RA regions, took part in the painting competition.

The Khnko Aper National Children’s Library, in cooperation with the Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a painting competition entitled “Our Neighboring Iran” dedicated to the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The aim of the competition was to introduce Armenian children to the country with that rich culture, to promote the strengthening and development of Armenian-Iranian cultural ties. The award ceremony was attended by the RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Ara Khzmalyan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri,

the Cultural Adviser of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Hossein Tabataba. Those present walked around the foyer to watch the works of Armenian children dedicated to neighboring Iran. At the beginning of the ceremony, the director of the library Ruzan Tonoyan greeted the participants and congratulated the participants of the painting contest entitled “Our Neighbor Iran” on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. He informed that the library has been cooperating with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia since 2006 and during those years has implemented numerous joint educational and cultural programs aimed at strengthening and developing the cultural ties between the two peoples. “The aim of our cooperation is to get acquainted and discover the cultures and history of the two peoples more closely. This competition is aimed at that goal. Iran’s culture and history are so deep, rich, multi-layered that they need to be explored every day. “This event is an opportunity for children to explore our neighboring country,” said the director, thanking the representatives of the Cultural Center of the Iranian Embassy for their joint cooperation, expressing hope that the program will be continuous. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri noted that he was glad to be present at the event in a friendly atmosphere. “The organization of such events can be effective in strengthening the ties between the peoples, including Armenia and Iran, which come from a very deep past,” the ambassador said, thanking the organizers of the event. RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Ara Khzmalyan emphasized that the Armenian-Iranian historical ties have a history of centuries, but our respect and admiration for Iranian culture has a history of centuries. It is enough to visit the Matenadaran, to see a wonderful collection of Iranian manuscripts, it is enough to pay attention to the Iranian monuments in our country, we will see what solid foundations we have for understanding and deepening our ties. “In this regard, I would like to say that we plan to organize joint cultural meetings of Iranian and Armenian youth in Meghri, which, of course, will give new impetus to bilateral relations,” the Deputy Minister said, adding that this colorful and bright exhibition in the structure: The winners of the painting contest entitled “Our Neighbor Iran” are: 1st prize: Milena Hakobyan (school # 200), 2nd prize: Victoria Mesropyan (136 school), 3rd prize: Lucy Yeghinyan (school # 6), special prize: Elena Hayrapetyan (136 school).