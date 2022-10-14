A young Azeri blogger’s fight against Aliyev the Azerbaijan Dictator

Hi. I am Azerbaijani political blogger Manaf Jalilzade. I have been fighting against the terrorist dictator Aliyev regime for many years. The Aliyev regime attacked me in the country where swiss I live and brutally beat me. Besides, they brought me to court

and now he is doing everything to deport me to Azerbaijan. I need a very strong lawyer to protect myself from this terrorist regime and defend my rights. And in Switzerland, a lawyer is terribly expensive.

I need the support of my friends because my personal budget is not enough. I plan to get a lawyer and start my own organization with the money to be raised. the organization to be created will only work against the Aliyev regime. With this organization, I will fight the terror of the Aliyev regime against people in Azerbaijan and outside Azerbaijan

Source: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-young-bloggers-fight-against-a-dictator?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Sincerely, Manaf Jalilzade

