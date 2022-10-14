A young Azeri blogger’s fight against Aliyev the Azerbaijan Dictator

Hi. I am Azerbaijani political blogger Manaf Jalilzade. I have been fighting against the terrorist dictator Aliyev regime for many years. The Aliyev regime attacked me in the country where swiss I live and brutally beat me. Besides, they brought me to court
and now he is doing everything to deport me to Azerbaijan. I need a very strong lawyer to protect myself from this terrorist regime and defend my rights. And in Switzerland, a lawyer is terribly expensive.
I need the support of my friends because my personal budget is not enough. I plan to get a lawyer and start my own organization with the money to be raised. the organization to be created will only work against the Aliyev regime. With this organization, I will fight the terror of the Aliyev regime against people in Azerbaijan and outside Azerbaijan
Sincerely, Manaf Jalilzade
Organizer
Jalilzade Manaf
Organizer
BernContact
Comments
Ani says
I am sure that there are Azeris who disapprove of Aliyev’s aggression and war crimes against Armenia, but they fear speaking out.
Of course, neither the United States nor Russia will utter the slightest criticism because they both stink.