A Turk remains a Turk

A day or two ago, the person holding on to the position of RA Prime Minister said that he is not offended when he is called a Turk.

At that time, the so-called Turks of Azerbaijan had already blocked the way of life in Artsakh. And the next day they closed the gas pipeline. I want to give him one or two examples of what Turks are like. After that, let him think about whether it is possible not to be offended when someone is called a Turk.

Thus, from the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, we learn that the road to Lachin was blocked not by the Azerbaijani protesters, but by the Russian peacekeeping troops. And, naturally, the claims of the Armenian side are baseless in that respect. I think it is difficult for every reasonable and somewhat literate creature to imagine that a serious institution like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can announce such nonsense, but it is a reality.

Let’s go ahead. In the same statement, it is notified that the Azerbaijani side is ready to meet the humanitarian needs of the Armenians living in its territory. In other words, according to Azeri thinking, cutting off the life path and gas supply of 120 thousand people means readiness to meet humanitarian needs. I wish God would treat ten times more Azerbaijanis, especially the leadership of that country, in the same way. So that they would know the difference between reality and their official statement. Let’s remember that an Azerbaijani is the same Turk, with almost the same language and the same thinking, and after the Shushi declaration, also with a unified security system.

Let’s go to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that “Armenia should respond sincerely to the sincere approach of Azerbaijan and Turkey.” We found out what is the “sincere approach” of Azerbaijan in terms of recent events. it is to close the way of life and gas supply of 120 thousand people at the time of winter. Well, Turkey’s “sincere approach” should naturally have been to support the fraternal aggressor by all means. Which is what the state is doing, at least from the fall of 2020. 2020 is a wonderful testimony of the “sincere approach” of both Turkey and Azerbaijan. accusing Armenia of violating the provisions of the November 9 tripartite statement. Especially when Azerbaijan violates the provisions of that statement at every moment. Which fully corresponds to the Turkish proverb “I will put my blame on your neck, you will be sad”.

It is clear that we cannot find a new homeland for ourselves. Once such an attempt was made in the Middle Ages (Cilician Armenia) and failed. Which means we have to scavenge for this piece of land. Let’s be clear, because we cannot replace Turks and Azerbaijanis with other neighbors. Let’s clean it until we regain our dignity as a state and strengthen our motherland. Only in that case, the Azerbaijani and Turkish MFAs will not despise us, but will have to respect us. Just as they have to respect the state of Israel, smaller in area than Armenia.

By the way, to the state that stands next to Azerbaijan today. And in order to regain our dignity, we need, first of all, to remove from the post of prime minister the person who does not want to voluntarily resign. And then let’s organize our state system in such a way and fill it with such specialists, for whom service to one’s own state and citizens will take place at the level of real and not just words. It is the minimum that every citizen of our country is obliged to do.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

