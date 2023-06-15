In fact, normal people are no longer interested in how these authorities justify the destruction of Artsakh and their decision to hand over Armenia to the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem from morning to night.

Any thinking citizen is absolutely no longer interested in completely false and absurd excuses that they are allegedly not guilty and that Artsakh was allegedly handed over by the “former”, “blacks”. Any self-respecting Armenian feels anger when hearing how this government “condemns the installation of a monument to the Nemesis operation”, or how the representatives of the government, with the expression “intelligent face”, tell about the fact that in the matter of handing over the sovereign territories of Armenia under the name of so-called enclaves ” proud citizens” should not “worry” because the loss is not great.

Any normal person cannot hear without disgust and shudder how these authorities shamelessly justify the need for national humiliation and, allegedly, this is the only formula for achieving “peace”. Society is already separated from them – a large number of people who do not want to live in a state of constant humiliation, do not want to become “material” for the construction of the Great Turan. People who do not agree to lose their homeland as a result of the pro-Turkish and pro-Azerbaijani policies of this government. And, of course, there are also those who, turning off all feelings and instincts, are ready to drag us all to the Turkish grave, which is called the “era of peace”. This is obvious, as it is also obvious that with all this, the Armenian society is in a state of deep stress and humiliation, as a result of which a social explosion is inevitable.

The most important thing is that the country does not remain under the rubble of the social explosion that will inevitably come very soon.

HG By the way, it is interesting to watch how one of the most important postulates of the velvet power is revealed by the hands of the Europeans, as if “Karabakh was soon handed over by the former” and they “have no choice”. And so… According to Josep Borel, EU foreign policy official, Armenia has recognized Nagorno Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan is the first leader of Armenia to make such a statement. Interesting isn’t it?

Arman Abovyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

