A signer of capitulation cannot make a victory

A significant part of the Armenian public is convincing.

as long as the power in Armenia is in the hands of Nikol Pashinyan, it is not possible to stop the war and achieve a dignified peace. Azerbaijani President Aliyev knows that Pashinyan, who was once defeated and signed capitulation, is no longer capable of creating a powerful defense system and forcing Azerbaijan to come to terms with the existence of the state of Armenia by organizing nationwide resistance. According to international law and negotiations, Aliyev cannot demand a corridor from Armenia, Syunik is the sovereign territory of Armenia, and no country or international organization can force Armenia to cede its sovereign territory to Azerbaijan so that it has direct contact with Nakhichevan, which was occupied and depopulated from Armenia at the time, its elder brother with Turkey. The only way is to force such a concession by force of arms.

The case of Pashinyan’s removal should be organized by the opposition, which has reached a dead end. On the one hand, everyone understands that by removing Pashinyan a day ago, tens and hundreds of lives will be saved, they will open a path to salvation for Armenia, but, on the other hand, carrying out anti-government actions in a country in a state of war can have the opposite effect. In addition, by organizing anti-government actions, they can give Pashinyan a reason for justification. I am fighting on two fronts, the opposition is hitting from behind, they are doing the Turks’ bidding. The symbol of defeat and capitulation will try to blame the opposition for the failures of him and the government he leads.

Citizens participating in a spontaneously organized rally yesterday near the National Assembly accused the opposition of not leading the public to get rid of Pashinyan. People complained that the opposition is no different from the government, because at this fateful moment for the country, it has appeared in the role of a passive observer, only issuing statements.

One of the leaders of the opposition said in a private conversation that they are not Bolsheviks, who called the army during the First World War to turn their weapons against their own authorities. “Let’s turn the imperialist war into a civil war.” In the fall of 1917, Bolshevik leader Ulyanov Lenin made the call.

The government is also afraid, more precisely, it is terrified of an armed uprising. Dozens of volunteer squads have been formed in Armenia, but the Ministry of Defense refuses to give them weapons and make them participate in border protection. Yesterday we received information from Vardenis that they refuse to arm the residents of the city and nearby villages. At one point, that weapon can be directed against the government that brought the country to such a shameful state.

The only peaceful resolution of the situation could be the dismissal of Pashinyan by the CP members and the formation of a government of National Salvation. But the majority of CP members are so detached from reality that they do not even realize the magnitude of the danger and the need for urgent solutions. They still think that the multi-thousand-strong police created by Nikol will save them not only from peaceful Armenian protesters but also from Turkish armed gangs. For them, the country is limited by Baghramyan-Demirchyan streets, and as long as there are police forces there, they can feel safe, regardless of what is happening on the border.

A part of CP members started to seriously discuss the issue that the cause of Armenia’s current misfortunes is Garegin Nzhdeh, that if he had not held Syunik, now we would live peacefully and peacefully with Azerbaijanis, and they would enjoy their mandates and power.

Avetis Babajanyan