A shameful and despicable PM congratulates the Armenians on the 32nd anniversary Declaration of Independence while he is destroying it

The government is fighting for the independence of the Republic of Armenia every day. N. Pashinyan’s message to Independence

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia.

We present the message below.

“Dear people, dear compatriots, today is the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia.

The Declaration adopted by the Supreme Council on August 23, 1990 states that the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic is beginning the process of establishing an independent state.

That started process de jure ended with the independence referendum on September 21, 1991 and the recognition of the Republic of Armenia by the international community.

De facto, that process has not been completed until today, not because we don’t have independence, but because independence is like health, which even if you have it, you have to take care of it every day.

The government is fighting for the independence of the Republic of Armenia every day. Independence is security for us, which the international structures that provide are cracking before all of us, and one of the first cracks was unfortunately expressed in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Independence is regulated relations with neighbors. Although we have excellent relations with some of our neighbors, there is no significant progress in our relations with others, because they demand too much from us, or they think that we are demanding too much from them.

Independence is a strong alliance for us, but allies are not always allies of you, but of those who ally against you.

Independence is confrontation, and for the sake of our independence and statehood, we must have the will to confront ourselves, our history and worldview.

Independence is a mindset, a state-centric mindset, and the absence of this squanders sovereignty, security, the future.

Independence is freedom, and in our understanding, the people created an independent state to feel free and safe there. Independence is education, and until every child living in the remotest village has the same access to education as in the center of the capital, we must grieve for our future.

Independence is a rule of law, rule of law. respecting the law and not circumventing it should be a mark of superiority.

Independence is work, the kind of work that should create and create and not waste and spoil.

Independence is similar to the biblical parable of the ten manas, the advice of which is as follows: whoever has, to him will be given, and whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken from him. And therefore, if we have Independence, we will have Independence.

I congratulate everyone on the occasion of August 23.