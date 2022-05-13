“A reply from the authorities is awaited” Marija Pejčinović Burić police violence against journalists

“As far as alleged disproportionate violence against journalists is concerned, an alert has already been posted on our Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists: A reply from the authorities is awaited”. The Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić replies to my letters on police violence. Regarding the cases of using disproportionate force by the police against citizens exercising their rights to peaceful assembly on April 29 and May 2, the bodily injuries of people, also the cases of violence against journalists, I addressed the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić. In my letter I presented the situation in Armenia thoroughly, the evidently violent actions violating human rights. I requested my colleague to give relevant reaction to such cases as her public opinion may play a key role in the prevention of violence and protection of human rights.



The Secretary General, replying to my letter, writes that freedom of peaceful assembly is one of the foundations of a democratic, tolerant and pluralist society. It is guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights, as interpreted by the European Court of Human Rights including in cases concerning Armenia. CoE Secretary General expects the police in their actions to adopt a human rights-based approach to policing assemblies and the use of force by law enforcement agencies should be lawful, necessary, proportionate and limited to cases where it is strictly unavoidable. Force should only be applied to the minimum extent necessary. “Be assured that the Council of Europe and its relevant institutions will remain attentive to the situation and continue to work with the authorities in Armenia – as in other member states – to uphold these principles. Marija Pejčinović Burić sums it up: “As far as alleged disproportionate violence against journalists is concerned, an alert has already been posted on our Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists. A reply from the authorities is awaited”. Surely I will continue with my efforts to share with the replies of other influential international organizations in the wake of achieving their consent for publicizing their opinions on such pressing issues.

Taguhi Tovmasyan The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia



Read more at: https://www.aravot-en.am/2022/05/12/303847/?fbclid=IwAR08C8CtKoywfkwJVUB2vvbqOCo0FzFtM2kvRBBXXR-sDvJgtxTwjmQMoEY



© 1998 – 2022 Aravot – Armenian News/