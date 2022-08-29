A “ransom” is set for freedom from serving the motherland. David Tonoyan

The lawyer group of the former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan regularly receives questions from the media. And now he presented Davit Tonoyan’s answers to the questions received recently.

-Mr. Tonoyan, how do you evaluate the RA draft law “On Amendments and Additions to the Law on Military Service and the Status of Servicemen”, which, in particular, proposes to serve for 4.5 months instead of 2 years if you pay 24 million drams?

The presented project is in line with the “peace agenda” of the government and political authorities. Personally, I and the Ministry of Defense have always expressed our opposition to similar initiatives.

For me, the settings proposed by the project are unacceptable. Serving in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia should be welcomed and encouraged, not a “ransom” to be set for freedom from serving the motherland.

I wonder if there will be transparency about the names of people who will pay to free their children from the “deprivations” of at least 1.5 years of service in the armed forces.

Recently, you and your lawyers have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the judge, but it seems that he will no longer deal with your case.

First of all, I should mention that after the case was submitted to the court, 7 court hearings were scheduled, of which only 4 took place. In general, during the past 8 months, about 8-9 hours of court hearings took place.

Although I am not concerned about the fact that the criminal case was sent to the Anti-Corruption Court, I cannot but record that Judge Manvel Shahverdyan was aware that the case was subject to the Anti-Corruption Court at least in 2021. since April, when the corresponding change was made in the “Judicial Code” RA constitutional law.

In my deep conviction, Judge Manvel Shahverdyan deliberately and thoughtfully delayed the court hearings during these months in order to “drop” this case. As a result, I and the other persons involved in the case were illegally imprisoned without any legal basis.

Moreover, by unreasonably delaying the process, the judge did not give me the opportunity to refute the prosecution’s claim that I can put pressure on the witnesses and other trial participants. And that is in the case that this fictitious “fear” is the only “justification” for keeping me in prison for almost a year.

