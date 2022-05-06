A political ghost helps his political ghost

Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who was once rightfully and fortunately irrevocably removed from power because of his belief in seeing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan,

continues to hold the same conviction. Recently, the latter has been defending his conviction or trying to make it a reality, defending his political son-in-law Nikol Pashinyan, stating in particular that the internal political situation in the Republic of Armenia does not strengthen, but weakens Armenia’s position in the upcoming difficult negotiations. Whoever replaces Nikol Pashinyan will obediently accept the solution that will be wrapped around Armenia’s neck.

Even at a young age, this man, in fact, has not yet digested the fact that he was removed from power due to the conviction of seeing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.

1981 Leon Ter-Petrosyan, who was registered in the special reserve of the USSR KGB as of October 27, 2006. Due to his circumstances, unfortunately, holding the post of the President of the Republic of Armenia, managed to make a number of anti-Armenian statements, here are some of them.

“Our strength lies in our weakness.”

“Hotelos do not think that the status of autonomous republics in the composition of Azerbaijan has reached its full potential. Vot our position. We are ready to cover the love “- March 5, 1992,” Komsomolskaya Pravda “newspaper.

As the above-mentioned quotations testify more or less to Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s anti-Artsakh approaches, I will refrain from presenting his views on the Azerbaijani-Azerbaijani conflict in detail.

I just need to emphasize that the world history of modern times does not remember any leader, even a former one, who vigorously persuaded his compatriots at every convenient and inconvenient occasion, urging them to surrender the territories liberated by the power of law and their historically blood to the enemy. Leon Ter-Petrosyan has no equal in this issue, which is followed by his political son Nikol Pashinyan.

If Nikol Pashinyan is replaced by the President of the Republic of Armenia, who has a systematic education, knowledge, extensive experience in public administration, serving the national-state interests of the two Armenian republics, with clear and pro-Armenian ideas on the origins and settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. then no one can wrap anything around Armenia’s neck.

In view of the above, I can assert the following:

The approaches of the Leon Ter-Petrosyan-Nikol Pashinyan tandem completely contradict the national-state interests of the Armenian twin states. The approaches of the Leon Ter-Petrosyan-Nikol Pashinyan tandem are either the result of deliberate, that is, direct or indirect agreement with the enemy, or of ignorance. Or I find it almost impossible that Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Nikol Pashinyan do not know about the real goals of occupier Azerbaijan and genocidal Turkey towards the Armenian people.

The Armenian people living in the Republic of Artsakh, in the Republic of Armenia և in the Diaspora at the moment has a national problem of vital importance. To remove Nikol Pashinyan from power with the overload of national forces. Nikol Pashinyan, endowed with power, is an existential or existential threat to the Armenians living in the Republic of Armenia և in the Artsakh Republic.

Stepan Hasan-Jalalyan

political scientist