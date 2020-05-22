A passenger plane carrying 107 people has crashed near an airport in Pakistan

A passenger plane carrying 107 people crashed in Pakistan on Friday afternoon.The plane was an Airbus A320 operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and crashed near Jinnah International Airport in the city of Karachi.A spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces confirmed the news in a tweet.

A passenger plane carrying more than 100 people crashed near an airport in Pakistan on Friday afternoon, according to Reuters and local news reports.

The plane, an Airbus A320, was operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and crashed near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Pakistan’s aviation authority told the BBC that 107 people were on board.