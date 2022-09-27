A moment of silence was observed in #Artsakh, even cars stop moving on the streets

A moment of silence was observed in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Tuesday, on the second anniversary of the start of the 44-day war which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Artsakh.

The respective video above shows that even cars have stopped moving on the streets, and some drivers got out of their cars and stood in silence.

Also, a cross procession had kicked from St. Hakob Church in the capital Stepanakert—and in memory of the martyrs of the defense of the motherland in the 44-day Artsakh war.