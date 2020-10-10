A mass march is taking place in New York demanding the recognition of Artsakh

The local Armenian community in New York City, USA, accompanied by a rally, organized a mass march demanding the recognition of Artsakh’s independence. As reported by “Armenpress”, the march is accompanied by “Recognize Artsakh” chants.

The protesters found the flags of Armenia և Artsakh out of the cars, they chanted “We will win”, “Artsakh is Armenia” և “Fight, fight to the end”.

During the march, the participants demanded that he also condemn Turkey’s actions, noting that the country is a terrorist and wants to continue the Armenian Genocide.

Mass protests are taking place in different countries of the world these days, during which the participants demand to condemn the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, Turkey, which supports Azerbaijan, as well as to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched active military operations along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert and Shushi, are being shelled. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia. In the persistent battles on the line of contact, both sides have losses of manpower and armaments. The Azerbaijani losses are several times higher than the Armenian side. Evidence of Turkish involvement, transfer of mercenaries from Syria, use against Artsakh has been revealed.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan have stated that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has approved a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes since October 10 at 12:00 for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees. mediated համապատասխան in accordance with the standards. “The specific parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed additionally. The Republic of Azerbaijan և The Republic of Armenia, through the mediation of the basic principles of the settlement through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, is engaged in substantive negotiations in order to reach a peaceful settlement as soon as possible. “The parties reaffirm the immutability of the negotiation process,” the statement said.