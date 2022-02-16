A man with a donkey is planning a new action ․ “Square” In the past, traitors were put on a donkey, then taken around the city

“Hraparak” newspaper writes. Sevada Ghukasyan, a resident of Ijevan’s Achajur community, arrived in Yerevan from Ijevan on a donkey last spring to walk around the city with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on a donkey. According to Sevada, there is a forgotten tradition.

In the past, traitors were put on a donkey, then taken around the city so that everyone would know who the traitor was. Of course, this seemingly innocent act seemed to hurt the authorities a lot.

Sevada was subjected to numerous persecutions at that time, and they continue to this day, even a criminal case has been filed against him. However, the persecution did not scare him, and he decided to take another crazy step. The point is that he has planned another action, but he did not want to detail what actions he will take and when he will carry them out, saying that they will know if they will fail. We only learned that the main “hero” of Sevada’s adventures will again be the donkey he named Nicole. According to our source, this time the action will be on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. ” More details in today’s issue of the newspaper

